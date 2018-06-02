Apple iOS 12: Feature we would love to have on our iPhones

Customizable Control Center

While the Control Center does all the work that the widgets on Android do such as controlling music directly from home screen, but you'll only understand the difference if you've used an Android phone. If Apple manages to balance the feature with battery life, home screen widgets would definitely come in handy.

iOS 11 also offered the ability to add quick access toggles for Notes, Stopwatch, Text Size, and Wallet, among others. With the new OS, the company should actually offer the ability to add other useful apps available to the user. This could also include frequently used social media apps. It would useful if we get to choose the Wi-Fi network directly from the Control Center. Currently, it only offers Wi-Fi on/off toggle.

Smarter Siri

Apple, though was one of the first companies to pave way for voice-based digital assistants with Siri, it really never had the research data nor the resources to approach AI development as its rivals.

With the company hiring John Giannandrea, Google's former head of search and artificial intelligence, we can expect a smarter version of Siri which will be more relevant and useful to the users. Apple fanatics won't have to wait any longer since it's only two months until Apple unveils the next iOS. We just have wait and watch what's in store.

With iOS 12 we could expect Siri to be able to launch specific things within third-party apps with a voice command. For instance, the smart voice assistant should be able to play a song from other music streaming services rather than asking for Apple Music.

There are reports floating that a smarter Siri is on its way. We hope the company has done something substantial to improve the assistant that will make more efficient and useful.

FaceTime Conference Call

Rumor has it that the iOS 12 will allow users to FaceTime in groups - which is something we would definitely love to have on our phones. Many users have been using iMessage for group chats, so it make sense for the company to intrdouce the group calling feature on the iOS 12.

This would also save the users' effort to download a third-party app for the feature. It was also rumored to be included in iOS 11 last year, and we hope the new feature finally makes the cut this time around.

Bug-free experience

It's nothing new if someone says that iOS 11 had a fair amount of bugs and performance issues. So the first most change any Apple user would expect is an issue-free experience. We hope that the company prioritizes cleaning up bugs and optimizing the battery life, interface issues, and performance hurdles.

There have been many reports that the company will not be making huge overhauls to the iOS in terms of features, but will be more focused on offering a smooth and seamless functionality. It is also been speculated that the company might take a new approach manifest with the launch of iOS 12.

New Animojis

While this update will only cater the users owning an iPhone X, since it's the iPhone with FaceID tech. It's been less than a year the animojis were introduced, but we are yet to see the new additions to the batch.

As of now, there are about 12 different animals for you to choose from but there are far more Emojis Apple could add to make the feature more fun. Apple was the first one to bring the feature with its iPhone X. Although Samsung also introduced its version of animojis, but failed to impress the masses.