Apple iOS 15.4.1 Available Now With Security Update: Check Out What’s New For iPhones

Apple iOS 15.4.1 is the latest software update from the Cupertino-based company. The new iOS 15.4.1 brings in security patches, fixes the battery heating issues, and also resolves the zero-day vulnerability. Also, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.4, which means users are now required to get the iOS 15.4.1 update only.

Apple iOS 15.4.1 Update Explained

This also means Apple has restricted iPhone users from downgrading their iPhone and encourages them to get the latest iOS 15.4 only. To note, the iOS 15.4 update was released along with the iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, and macOS Monetary 12.3.

One of the major features that arrived with iOS 15.4 is the ability to unlock your iPhone using Face ID, even while wearing a mask on iPhone 12 series and above. However, the update also caused some major battery drain problems. When Apple announced the new iOS 15.4.1, the battery issue was one of the first things that were addressed.

Additionally, Apple has also fixed a zero-day vulnerability in the iOS 15.4.1 that was available in the media framework AppleAVD. Apple also stated that this vulnerability might have been one of the biggest security flaws that could be actively exploited by attackers.

Apple Stops Signing Of iOS 15.4

As mentioned earlier, Apple has now stopped iPhone users from updating or downgrading their devices to iOS 15.4. Apple generally stops signing older versions of its iOS to prevent incidents of jailbreaking devices. When Apple stops signing an iOS version, users won't be able to upgrade or downgrade their devices to that particular version.

While jailbreaking is one issue, the iOS 15.4 version also had several security flaws. Apple itself said many phones could have been under attack with the zero-day vulnerability. This is also the reason why users should get the latest update. Additionally, Apple has also stopped signing tvOS 15.4 and HomePod Software Version 15.4.

In related news, Apple is already working on the iOS 15.5 update, which further promises to bring in better features and security patches. Some of the references include supporting apps with external purchases, updates to the Wallet app, Apple Classical app, and more.

