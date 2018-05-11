Apple iOS affected by 'black dot' bug; Here's how you fix it

Apple is all set to reveal its upcoming iOS 12 at WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference), which will be the next version of the mobile operating system for iPhone, iPod and iPad. WWDC will take place next month and the company's major focus is delivering a stable operating system this year. Apple is also said to be announcing some features compares to previous years.

The company is doing all this because of a new Unicode text bug, known as 'black dot' bug because it appears on Android as the bug related to WhatsApp. The Unicode bug grabbed the limelight after the video of the bug was posted by EverythingApplePro. This particular bug is been spread by sending this emoji <>. However, this bug is a bit different from the one which was spotted on the Android version. But both the variants are not visible black dot character to cause the units to freeze and crash.

The black dot bug works on the mechanism of exploiting the string which contains thousands of invisible hidden Unicode characters which goes through the number of CPU cycles. If this particular text is sent via the Messages app, then it will result in repeated freeze and crashes of the device, when the user tries to read the text message.

The possibility of getting the same problem also exists on the watchOS and tvOS. Apple has found this kind of Messages crashing bugs back in 2017 when a Telugu character was sent through the messaging service. That time the company has resolved the bug by releasing the iOS 11.2.6 update and now it is preparing to release 11.4 beta.

This bug particularly affects the iOS 11.3 and the current 11.4 beta version of Apple operating systems. Meanwhile, Apple users can ditch this issue just by following some simple steps, One of the options is to try force-quitting the Messages app, users need to use the 3D Touch to open a New Message pane. Then they can go back to the main messages screen from where they can easily delete the message which containing this black dot bug. Another alternately to this issue is, users can also delete the message remotely using another iCloud synced device.

Apple is always quick in resolving the bugs and send updates to fix the issue as soon as possible. Let's see how soon Apple will release a firmware update to fix this crashing issue.