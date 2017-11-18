Apple iOS is among the least attacked mobile OS, says Nokia research report

It is widely acknowledged that Android is by far the most targeted mobile OS by the authors of malicious softwares. The malware writers prefer the mobile OS and as per reports, 99 percent of current mobile malware is aimed at the Android platform. Contrary, Apple iOS is one of the least affected and ranks among the safest platform on the global scale.

We have several reports backing up the above mentioned facts and the latest one to join the league is Nokia's Threat Intelligence Report. As per the research report released by the tech giant, Android is by far the most attacked mobile platform with no less than 68.50 percent of the malware specifically aimed at Google's operating system. The report ranks Windows on second position with 27.96 percent and Apple fanboys will be delighted to see that Apple iOS sits in the remaining 3.54 percent of the total figures. And this 3.54 percent also includes other platforms as well, which makes iOS one of the safest and least targeted mobile OS in the world.

The report highlights that Ransomware had moved to a much larger scale in 2017. Even though security patches were available, WannaCry and NotPetya spread like wildfire through enterprise networks. As per Nokia, Network security will have to invest in new tools to ensure that all network devices are securely configured and patched.

Nokia in its research paper states that side-loading is one of the main reasons for Android's vulnerability. It is seen as a very effective way to bypass protections and compromise devices to malware authors. It goes without saying that we as users need to keep a check on the apps e install from third party stores. You should totally avoid installing banking apps from non official app stores as some reports claim that digital criminals are adjusting to the utilization of mobile applications to approve transactions and that 99 percent of current mobile malware is aimed at the Android platform.

And it is not just about third party app stores, infected apps keep making it to the Play store. Nokia's research paper talks about the fact that Android applications can be downloaded from just about anywhere and Android users can continue to install apps by clicking on links in text messages and e-mail. This is one of the main reasons for security breaches on Android platform.

The report further says that even though apps published in the Google Play Store are supposed to be 100 percent clean; malwares reach the store and compromise apps that can be downloaded by users across the world. To make its platform secure for users, Google push security patches every month. It has become a regular security procedure to ensure secure mobile usage, which the tech giant cannot afford to miss.

Another important point in the Nokia's report says that Mobile adware is becoming more and more aggressive. Nokia cites examples where personal information such as phone numbers, e-mail addresses and contact lists are taken from the device. The report advices that consumers should carefully read the license agreements, and be aware of the personal information they are exposing.