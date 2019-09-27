Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Sales Begin In India: Pricing, Launch Offers

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Price In India

The iPhone 11 is priced Rs. 64,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage. Higher-end variants cost Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 1,13,900 and Rs. 1,31,900 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, accordingly.

Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage option followed by Rs. 1,23,900 and Rs. 1,41,900 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively. The sale will begin today at 6 PM IST and can be purchased at major offline retailers and Apple-authorised distributors. Eager buyers can also shop for the iPhone online via Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

Apple iPhone 11 Features, Colors

The iPhone 11 runs iOS 13 and features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD panel with a glass and aluminium design. Apple has installed the A13 Bionic chip under the hood for the 11 series smartphone. Coming to the camera, the iPhone 11 sports two cameras at the back with both 12MP sensors, with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. There's a 12MP selfie camera as well. The iPhone 11 comes in six color options, namely Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red.

Apple 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Specifications

The 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max run on iOS 13 and are powered by the A13 Bionic chip, like the iPhone 11. The difference is with the display: iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDA OLED display and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The color options for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

Apple has installed a triple rear camera setup at the back with three 12MP sensors with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lenses for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. The selfie camera is the same as the iPhone 11 with a 12MP sensor. Both iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max have dual-SIM support and have Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos integration. Plus, these models have a textured matte glass and stainless-steel design with IP68 rating for water-resistance.