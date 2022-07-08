Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Available With Massive Discounts On Flipkart News oi-Akshay Kumar

Flipkart is running its latest electronics sale from July 6 to July 10. During the sale, the e-commerce portal is offering massive discounts on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13. The iPhones can be grabbed during the period with up to around Rs. 11,000 in the country. So, let's take a look on discounts on the iPhones during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Discounts On Flipkart

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is available with a discount of Rs. 42,999, down from the earlier price of Rs. 49,900. The 128GB variant of the device is being offered for Rs. 47,999 as compared to Rs. 54,999 of the previous price. The discounts on the iPhone 11 models are almost Rs. 7,000.

Apple iPhone 12 Gets A Discount Of Up To Rs. 11,000

The Apple iPhone 12's 64GB variant is available to buy on Flipkart for Rs. 54,999, down from the original price of Rs. 65,900. The 128GB memory models of the device can be purchased for Rs. 59,999 after a discount of Rs. 10,901.

Apple iPhone 13 Series Available Starting From Rs. 64,999

Those looking to buy the iPhone 13, they can get the 128GB model for Rs. 73,999, after a discount of Rs. 4,901. The iPhone 13 Mini's 128GB variant is being offered for Rs. 64,999, down from Rs. 69,900. The 512GB model of the smartphone is available for Rs. 92,999, which was originally priced at Rs. 99,900.

Other Offers During The Latest Flipkart Sale

In addition to the aforementioned discounts, the consumers can also get additional discounts of up to Rs. 12,500 via exchange offers on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12. The trade-in program on the Apple iPhone 13 is up to Rs. 14,500. Those making their purchases via CITI bank debit and credit cards can get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 are available with EMI options starting from Rs. 1,641/month and Rs. 1,880/month, respectively. Consumers can also get a five percent cashback with the Flipcart Axis Bank cards. Flipkart is also offering discounts on several other smartphones, which the users can check on the e-tailer's website.

