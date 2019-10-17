ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max’s making cost is just Rs. 35,000

    By
    |

    Apple announced three models in the iPhone 11 series in September with the iPhone 11 Pro being the most expensive model. In India, the top-end model of the device with 512GB storage space is priced at Rs. 1,41,900.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max’s making cost is just Rs. 35,000

     

    It is common that the total cost of manufacturing the device will be much lower than its selling price. Going by the same, the manufacturing cost of the iPhone 11 Pro Max including the spare parts and components reportedly cost just $490.50 (approx. Rs. 35,000), claims a report by TechInsights after disassembling the iPhone 11 Pro Max and estimating the cost of the components.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB Actual Cost

    The report has come up with a table showing the cost of the iPhone 11 Pro Max components and the price of the same. Check out the table breaking down the cost of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

    ComponentCost
    Applications Processor$64 (approx. Rs. 4,570)
    Baseband Processor$25.5 (approx. Rs. 1,820)
    Battery$10.50 (approx. Rs. 750)
    Camera / Image$73.5 (approx. Rs. 5,248)
    Connectivity$10.50 (approx. Rs. 750)
    Display / Touchscreen$66.5 (approx. Rs. 4,748)
    Memory: Non-Volatile**$58 (approx. Rs. 4,141)
    Memory: Volatile$11.50 (approx. Rs. 821)
    Mixed Signal$1.5 (approx. Rs. 107)
    Non-Electronics$61 (approx. Rs. 4,355)
    Other$21 (approx. Rs. 1,500)
    Power Management / Audio$10.50 (approx. Rs. 750)
    RF Component$30 (approx. Rs. 2,142)
    Sensor$1.5 (approx. Rs. 107)
    Substrates$16.50 (approx. Rs. 1,178)
    Supporting Materials$7.5 (approx. Rs. 535)
    Final Assembly & Test$21 (approx. Rs. 1,500)
    Total$490.50 (approx. Rs. 35,000)

    Notably, the manufacturing cost of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $420 (approx. Rs. 30,000) and that of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is $364 (approx. Rs. 18,100).

     

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max adorns a tall 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels. Like the other models in the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 11 Pro Max makes use of a six-core Apple A13 Bionic processor with a Neural Engine. Running iOS 13, the iPhone 11 Pro features 12MP triple cameras at the rear arranged in a squarish camera module in a triangular form.

    At the front, it has a 12MP front-facing camera with Retina Flash, slo-mo video recording support, 4K video recording and more. The battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max is touted to arrive with up to 20 hours of battery life and support for Qi wireless charging.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple iphone 11 news smartphones

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue