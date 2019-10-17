Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max’s making cost is just Rs. 35,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple announced three models in the iPhone 11 series in September with the iPhone 11 Pro being the most expensive model. In India, the top-end model of the device with 512GB storage space is priced at Rs. 1,41,900.

It is common that the total cost of manufacturing the device will be much lower than its selling price. Going by the same, the manufacturing cost of the iPhone 11 Pro Max including the spare parts and components reportedly cost just $490.50 (approx. Rs. 35,000), claims a report by TechInsights after disassembling the iPhone 11 Pro Max and estimating the cost of the components.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB Actual Cost

The report has come up with a table showing the cost of the iPhone 11 Pro Max components and the price of the same. Check out the table breaking down the cost of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Component Cost Applications Processor $64 (approx. Rs. 4,570) Baseband Processor $25.5 (approx. Rs. 1,820) Battery $10.50 (approx. Rs. 750) Camera / Image $73.5 (approx. Rs. 5,248) Connectivity $10.50 (approx. Rs. 750) Display / Touchscreen $66.5 (approx. Rs. 4,748) Memory: Non-Volatile** $58 (approx. Rs. 4,141) Memory: Volatile $11.50 (approx. Rs. 821) Mixed Signal $1.5 (approx. Rs. 107) Non-Electronics $61 (approx. Rs. 4,355) Other $21 (approx. Rs. 1,500) Power Management / Audio $10.50 (approx. Rs. 750) RF Component $30 (approx. Rs. 2,142) Sensor $1.5 (approx. Rs. 107) Substrates $16.50 (approx. Rs. 1,178) Supporting Materials $7.5 (approx. Rs. 535) Final Assembly & Test $21 (approx. Rs. 1,500) Total $490.50 (approx. Rs. 35,000)

Notably, the manufacturing cost of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $420 (approx. Rs. 30,000) and that of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is $364 (approx. Rs. 18,100).

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max adorns a tall 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels. Like the other models in the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 11 Pro Max makes use of a six-core Apple A13 Bionic processor with a Neural Engine. Running iOS 13, the iPhone 11 Pro features 12MP triple cameras at the rear arranged in a squarish camera module in a triangular form.

At the front, it has a 12MP front-facing camera with Retina Flash, slo-mo video recording support, 4K video recording and more. The battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max is touted to arrive with up to 20 hours of battery life and support for Qi wireless charging.

