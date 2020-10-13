Apple iPhone 12 Goes Official: What Are The New Features? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple has concluded it 'High Speed' launch event where it has launched the new generation iPhone 12. The Cupertino giant took the wraps off four new iPhone models including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 mini. The new lineup comes with some modern set of features including 5G network support, multiple camera sensors, high-resolution displays, and a fast-charging enabled battery. Let's have a look at the features and specifications offered by the standard iPhone 12:

Apple iPhone 12 Full Specifications And Features

The iPhone 12 has been launched with a 6.1-inch display which is a Super Retina XLR OLED display. The panel comes with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support which will let it stream 1080p videos on streaming platforms. The display is protected by a ceramic shield which is said to make the device 4x times drop-proof.

Coming to the optics, the iPhone 12 is packed with a dual-camera setup houses within a square-shaped module. The design is similar to the previous generation models. The cameras onboard are a 12MP primary sensor which is accompanied by another 12MP sensor for wide-angle shots.

The rear camera setup is claimed to feature an improved Night mode which will allow it to capture some good quality low-light images. Not just the rear camera, but the front snapper as well as the dedicated Night mode for low-light imaging.

Under the hood, the Apple A12 is equipped with the in-house A14 Bionic processor. As per the company, this new chipset brings faster speed performance compared to the A13 Bionic SoC that powers the previous-generation Apple iPhone 11. The device is 5G enabled. The company has also introduced MagSafe wireless charging for the new iPhone.

Apple iPhone 12 Price

The Apple iPhone 12 is announced starting at $799 which is around Rs. 58,681 in Indian currency. The pricing seems to be for the base model with 64GB storage capacity. The company is yet to reveal the iPhone 12's India launch details.

Best Mobiles in India