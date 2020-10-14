Apple iPhone 12 Mini Officially Announced: Most Compact iPhone Ever? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple has finally unveiled its much-hyped iPhone 12 series via an online launch event. The company streamed the "High Speed" launch event on its official YouTube handle where it introduced the Apple HomePod Mini smart speaker, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 mini comes with a compact form factor and is said to be the company's smallest and lightest smartphone ever. What does it offer in terms of hardware, let's find out:

iPhone 12 Mini Key Features And Specifications

The iPhone 12 mini is equipped with a compact 5.4-inch display. Similar to the iPhone 12, this one also has an OLED panel with a wide notch. The display delivers 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a pixel density of 476 PPI. The display offers a peak brightness of 625 nits and is HDR certified.

The camera hardware on the iPhone 12 mini is also identical to the standard variant. There is a 12MP primary sensor paired up with a secondary 12MP wide-angle sensor that has an f/1.79 aperture and 120-degree FoV. The rear cameras can record 4K@24/30/60fps and 1080p@30fps/60fps videos. The device packs a 12MP camera at the front as well for selfies that has an f/2.0 aperture. The Night mode support is available for both front as well as the rear camera setup.

Processing here is also handled by the A14 Bionic chipset. The device is announced with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage capacity as the standard iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 series will ship with iOS 14 OS. This model also comes with 5G connectivity and support for MagSafe charging.

How Much The Apple iPhone Mini Is Priced At?

The Apple iPhone Mini is priced starting at $699 which translates to somewhere close to Rs. 51,318. It is launched in five different shades including black, blue, white, green, and red.

