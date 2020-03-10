Apple iPhone 12 Pro Expected To Launch With 64MP Camera Sensor And 4,440 mAh Battery News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple is months away from the launch of its 2020 flagship smartphone series but the roumors about the alleged iPhone 12 have already started surfacing on the web. In the latest report, it has been suggested that the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro will be launched with a 64MP camera setup along with 4,400 mAh battery. The earlier report suggests that the phone will be powered by the next-generation A14 Bionic chipset with 5G network support.

Youtuber EverythingApplePro released a video in which he is explaining what Apple is planning for this year's iPhone model. He has also quoted famous tipster Max Weinbach. According to him, Apple is planning to upgrade the camera of its next-generation iPhone 12 Pro to match the new benchmark which is set by other brands like Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

He also suggested that Apple might add 64MP Sony sensor to its triple rear camera module. However, it was not mentioned that the company will retain the dual 12MP camera sensor or not.

The video shared by the YouTuber also suggests that the company is expected to expand the Night mode to the telephoto camera on the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro. Apple is also speculated to increase the aperture of its ultra-wide-angle lens by 35 percent to make sure Night Mode works in telephoto camera. The iPhone 12 Pro is also said to feature a new Time-of-Flight 3D sensor which will improve the portraits.

Earlier, reports suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro will support 5G connectivity along with a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The YouTuber suggested that the company will be needing a bigger battery to support 5G connectivity and high rate display. He quoted Weinbach saying that the iPhone 12 Pro will be fuelled by a 4,400 mAh battery which is bigger than previous models. Meanwhile, he has also indicated that the upcoming iPad will also witness a camera upgrade.

