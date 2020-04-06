Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped To Feature LiDar Sensor News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple is said to be working on its upcoming flagship smartphones -the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to the latest report, both the smartphones are tipped to feature a Light Detection and Ranging sensor (aka LiDAR). This new sensor is said to be placed alongside the triple rear-camera setup which includes wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and a telephoto camera lens with an LED flash.

The latest report comes with a rough image of the rear camera setup of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and the report claims that the image is sourced from iOS 14.

ConceptsiPhone posted this sketch on their official Instagram account and claimed this to be the iPhone 12 Pro. The image shows a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash which sits in the middle of all the four sensors. The render suggests that the fourth sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro rear camera setup is the LiDAR sensor.

Reports suggest that Apple is using this sensor on both the iPhone 12 smartphones which will offer new augmented reality (AR) experience. This is the similar setup which the company is planning to explore with the iPad Pro 2020 models.

According to the reports, a LiDar sensor is responsible for measuring the distance to the surroundings by using laser light. This is said to be helpful in building AR models and enable 3D sensing on the upcoming iPhone flagship smartphones.

The earlier report suggests that the upcoming iPhone 12 series will arrive with a new depth sensor. However, it seems that the company have some other plans this time and instead of offering a traditional depth sensor Apple will bring a LiDar sensor.

To expand its AR development Apple is also speculated to have its AR glasses in the pipeline. Rumors suggest that the company is working on its development and it might introduce it along with the launch of the iPhone 12 series or somewhere in 2020.

Source

Best Mobiles in India