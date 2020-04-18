ENGLISH

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD Renders Reveal Thin Bezels, Smart Connector

    By
    |

    Apple is working on its upcoming iPhone 2020 series and the company is expected to launch the flagship smartphones, not before September. Earlier, it was also reported that the launch might get delayed due to weak supply chains and coronavirus pandemic.

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD Renders Reveal Thin Bezels, Design

     

    Apple is known for keeping the secrecy of its smartphone's design and specifications, and it's quite challenging to tell what company is going to bring this time. However, a YouTuber with channel name EverythingApplePro has come up with some computer-aided design (CAD) renders for the forthcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max.

    The concept design of the smartphone suggests what Apple might bring this year. However, this is just an anticipated design, and the company doesn't confirm anything so far. The key highlights that emerged on the schematic are thinner design, SmartConnector, thinner bezels, and more.

    The YouTuber has sourced the information from tipster Max Weinbach. According to him, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature a large display just like all its Max models. However, the CAD renders also suggest that the phone will arrive with thinner bezels on all the sides. The bezels are expected to be around 0.9mm smaller than the predecessor. Besides, the smartphone is said to pack a 6.7-inch display.

    The rear camera placement of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. However, the report suggests that the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max will sports a quad-camera setup along with the LiDAR sensor. The report indicates that the quad sensors will be aligned in a 2x2 matrix form. Still, there is a possibility that the arrangement might get changed in the final product.

    Besides, Apple is also said to revamp the design of the speaker grille this time. The loudspeakers are supposed to get a bump of 10 to 15 percent in loudness. The upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max is also said to feature a Smart Connector which is said to support some accessories.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
