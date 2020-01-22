Just In
Apple iPhone 12 Series Expected To Feature Slim Design, Large Camera: Report
Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 11 lineup globally and in no time the speculations for 2020 iPhones have started surfacing on the web. Now, it has been reported that the upcoming flagship iPhone models will be launched with a different design. According to the report, the top-end model with 6.7-inch display will arrive with thinner and larger camera sensors.
Apple iPhone 12 Dummies
On the other hand, the 6.1-inch variant and the 5.4-inch variant will be launched with a different number of camera sensors. The report is derived from industry sources. Japanese blog Macotakara has filed the report first from the Apple's China Supply Chain. The report also shows 3D dummies of the smartphone which are spotted in Alibaba. The Alibaba listing shows 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and the 6.4-inch Apple iPhone with different numbers of microphones as well.
Thinner And Taller Than iPhone 11 Pro Max
The report also suggests that the 6.7-inch iPhone will be launched with a reduced thickness of 7.4mm which will be around 10 percent thinner than the existing iPhone 11 Pro Max. The mockup model has also suggested that the upcoming iPhone will be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro.
The 5.4-inch variant height is suggested somewhere between the iPhone SE and the iPhone 8 models. The height of the 6.1-inch model will be between the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. On the optical front, the report suggests that the 5.4-inch and one of the rumored 6.1-inch iPhone variant will sport dual-camera setup similar to the camera modules of iPhone 11 Pro.
Large Camera Sensors
Meanwhile, the other 6.1-inch variant will feature a triple rear camera module. The high-end 6.7-inch alleged iPhone 12 is said to feature triple rear camera setup with larger sensors compared to the existing iPhone 11 Pro model. The report also suggests that all the iPhone models sport an OLED display and use FaceID technology.
iPhone 12 Expected Launch
The upcoming iPhone flagship series is expected to launch in September, and it will be very earlier to take any of the rumors seriously. We recommend you to take this piece of information with the pinch of salt, and wait for the official announcement.
