Apple iPhone 12 Series RAM And Battery Capacity Revealed; Here Are The Details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini RAM And Battery Capacity

The iPhone 12 Mini is the latest compact iPhone, it comes with 4GB RAM (identical to the iPhone 11), and a 2,227 mAh battery. Most Android smartphones (even the budget smartphones) offer at least a 3,000 mAh battery, it is interesting to see if the iPhone 12 Mini can last for an entire day on a single charge, given it supports 5G, which is said to consume a lot of battery.

Apple iPhone 12 RAM And Battery Capacity

Just like the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 also has 4GB RAM. When it comes to battery, the iPhone 12 packs a slightly bigger 2,851 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 3,110 mAh battery on the iPhone 11. Given it comes with a 5nm chipset, it should be able to last for an entire day just like the iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro RAM And Battery Capacity

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro offers 6GB of RAM. When it comes to battery life, the smartphone has a 2,851 mAh battery, which is identical to the iPhone 12. Given the iPhone 12 Pro has a smaller screen, it should be able to outperform the iPhone 12 when it comes to battery life.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max RAM And Battery Capacity

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, just like the iPhone 12 Pro offers 6GB RAM and should result in better multitasking when compared to the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. As per the battery, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the biggest battery of the bunch with 3,687 mAh, which is still smaller than most of the mid-range Android smartphones. Given the software optimizations, even the iPhone 12 Pro Max should be able to last through the day without any issue.