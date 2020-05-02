Apple iPhone 12 Tipped To Arrive In Four Variants: Expected Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 last month, which arrives with similar design like the iPhone 8. However, it's equipped with an upgraded Bionic A13 chipset and wireless charging support. Now, all the eyes are on the upcoming flagship iPhone 12 series. The speculation and leaks have already started surfacing on the web and the latest one comes with key specifications and pricing of the smartphone.

The latest leak about the iPhone 12 comes from the popular Apple tipster Jon Prosser. According to his sources, Apple is planning to launch four new iPhones this time. The expected iPhone 12 models are listed below:

Apple iPhone 12 (Mini)

Apple iPhone 12 (Plus/Max)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

All the above-listed iPhone models are said to be equipped with an OLED display and a smaller notch compare to the existing iPhone 11 series. According to the tipster, the alleged iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Max will feature an aluminium chassis. Whereas the Pro models are said to arrive with stainless steel frame.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

9



6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

9



6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

9



6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

All the iPhone 12 models are expected to be powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset with 5G network support. However, the Pro models are expected to use mmWave networks.

As far as cameras are concerned, the first two models are said to feature a dual-camera setup. The Pro variants will sport triple rear camera setup along with the LiDAR scanner similar to the iPad Pro 2020.

According to the report, the iPhone 12 (Mini) comes with a code name D52G and sports a 5.4-inch display. The smartphone is said to arrive with a price tag of $649. The Apple iPhone 12(Plus/ Max) comes with a 6.1-inch screen and code name D53G. The report suggests that the phone will be listed for sale at $749.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively. The smartphones will be launched with a price point of $999 and $1,099 respectively.

Currently, there is no information on the launch date of the smartphone. The company is expected to unveil the smartphone somewhere between October and November.

Do note that the information mentioned above is based out of rumors and leaks. Apple has not confirmed any of this, so it's better to take it with a pinch of salt.

