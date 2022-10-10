Apple iPhone 12 Available Under Rs. 35,000 on Amazon; How to Avail This Offer? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India is celebrating the festival season with a month-long sale. As a part of the sale, the online retailer has announced the 'Extra Happiness Days' sale, which will last until October 16. During this period, buyers can get their hands on the latest products across categories from leading brands at enticing discounts and offers.

As a part of the Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on EMI transactions made using ICICI Bank, Citibank, and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. Also, there is a no-cost EMI payment option on using select bank credit or debit cards, Bajaj Finserv, and Amazon Pay.

Buy iPhone 12 Under Rs. 35,000 on Amazon

During the Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale, the Apple iPhone 12 is available at a significant discount. Usually, the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 65,900 without any offers, and deals. Now, during the extra happy days period of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers can get their hands on the iPhone 12 for less than Rs. 35,000 with bank discounts, exchange offers, and cashback.

As a part of the sale, iPhone 12 buyers will get up to Rs. 13,000 exchange discount on trading in their old smartphone via Amazon. Combining these discounts, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12, the first 5G-compatible iPhone will be up for grabs for as low as Rs. 34,999.

Also, Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs. 47,999 on its platform. It is now offering a discount of 27% on the actual cost of the iPhone 12. In addition, there will be an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on using an Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit or debit card for the purchase. Also, there will be a Rs. 2,500 Amazon Pay Reward.

Is iPhone 12 a Good Buy?

The iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 with the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which was the latest chipset back then. It received the most recent iOS 16 update and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a 12MP dual-camera setup at its rear. As the Apple iPhone 12 is still a good performer compared to many other smartphones out there, it is worth buying the smartphone for under Rs. 35,000 during the ongoing sale.

