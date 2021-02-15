Apple iPhone 13 To Sport Refined Matte Rear Panel, Always-On Display News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 13 launch is still months away but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from churning out new speculations everyday. The latest report suggests the upcoming iPhone 13 series could include an always-on display, at least for the Pro models. Also, a 120Hz ProMotion display, textured rear panel, and other details were tipped.

Apple iPhone 13 Display Details Tipped

The tip comes from a video by EverythingApplePro, who revealed the iPhone 13 series Pro models would get an always-on display with ProMotion technology. However, the functions with an AoD will be limited, noted tipster Max Weinbach. Details like the battery charge, clock, and other such basic data will be visible.

The notifications will be displayed via bars and icons with the always-on display. Apple is rumored to bring in a 120Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 13 Pro models. Plus, the video suggests Apple would bring in Apple Watch's LTPO technology for the upcoming flagship series.

Apple iPhone 13 Rear Design Revealed

Apart from the display details, the video also talks about the rear panel of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The alleged design talks about a refined matte finish on the back with a textured design. The benefit here is a better grip for users, making it more comfortable to hold and use. One can expect to see a soft matte finish as we see on the Google Pixel smartphones.

Apple iPhone 13 Launch: What To Expect

Like every year, the iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September. The phones are tipped to bring in several new upgrades, especially in the camera department. The iPhone 13 lineup will include an improved ultra-wide-angle lens, tipped to feature a 5P lens instead of the 6P in use right now.

Apple is reportedly also working on Portrait Video, allowing users to experience the depth of field while processing the videos. Apparently, the iPhone 13 lineup will include astrophotography features. Reports suggest if you hold your iPhone 13 towards the sky, it would switch to a new mode to detect stars and Moon. We expect to know more in the coming days.

