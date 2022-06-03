Apple iPhone 14 Won't Have 4GB RAM, Instead, It Will Have 6GB RAM News oi-Vivek

Unlike Android smartphones, where, 6GB or 8GB RAM is pretty common even on mid-range smartphones, Apple has stuck to 4GB RAM on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. However, the company does offer 6GB RAM on the Pro models such as the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro.

As per the latest report from trend force, Apple might finally offer 6GB of RAM on the upcoming iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max. Does this mean the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 8GB RAM? No, instead it will have a more powerful and efficient LPDDR5 type 6GB RAM.

Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are the only four models that offer 6GB RAM. With the upcoming phones, Apple is expected to offer 6GB RAM on all four models of the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will have 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, while the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Why More RAM On iPhone 14?

A lot of leaks and speculations state that the iPhone 14 will look similar to the iPhone 13 and will even be powered by the same A15 Bionic. Hence, to differentiate between the two devices and to make the iPhone 14 slightly more capable, the company might offer 6GB RAM for the very first time on a non-Pro Apple iPhone.

While doing so, Apple is expected to improve the multitasking capabilities of the iPhone 14 and will also make the iPhone 14 a future-proof iPhone, capable of handling future multitasking capabilities.

More RAM On iPhone 14 Is Bad For Old iPhones

While it might sound nice for those who are planning to buy the iPhone 14 by the end of this year, this could be a bad deal for the older iPhone models, and here is why. Apple will give us an early glimpse of the iOS 16 in just a few days during WWDC 2022.

Apple is expected to introduce a revamped home screen with better multi-tasking capabilities which might require more RAM for easy operations. Hence, although the older iPhone models with less than 6GB RAM might get iOS 16, those devices might not offer the smoothest user experience like the latest Apple iPhone models.

