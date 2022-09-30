Apple iPhone 14 Pro Outclassed By Honor Magic 4 Ultra On DXOMark Camera Benchmark News oi -Vivek

The new iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the latest flagship offerings from Apple that come equipped with a 48MP primary camera. DXOMark has now released the updated list of top smartphones by camera score, and Apple's best iPhone is in the second position, while the Honor Magic 4 Ultra tops the chart.

The Honor Magic 4 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from Huawei's sub-smartphone brand that has outperformed the iPhone 14 Pro, at least in camera capabilities. The Honor Magic 4 Ultra has an overall camera score of 147, while the new iPhone 14 Pro is just right behind Honor's offering with a DXOMark camera score of 146.

According to DXOMark's analysis, the camera on the Honor Magic 4 Ultra can take better photos on the primary camera when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. Similarly, when it comes to zooming capabilities, the Honor Magic 4 Ultra is ahead of Apple with a score of 151 points, while the latter got 139 points due to the lack of a periscope zoom lens.

iPhone 14 Pro Cameras Aren't Bad Either

While the Honor Magic 4 Ultra might have a slightly better primary camera and zooming capabilities, the iPhone 14 Pro also shines in a few aspects such as preview (preview of the image before capturing), bokeh capabilities, and video recording capabilities. In all three aspects, the iPhone14 Pro is ahead of the Honor Magic 4 Ultra.

Other Mention-Worthy Camera-Centric Smartphones

According to the DXOMark listing, the Huawei P50 Pro is the third-best camera smartphone, while the fourth position is occupied by Apple's iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra are in the fifth and sixth positions. Similarly, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are in the seventh and eighth positions.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are in the ninth and tenth position of DXOMark's best smartphone camera list. This proves that even an older smartphone with better optics and software optimization can outperform a brand-new smartphone. It also suggests that even a cheaper phone could outperform a more expensive smartphone.

