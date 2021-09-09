Apple iPhone 14 Looks Like An Android Smartphone From 2018 News oi-Vivek

Apple is all set to launch the next generation of iPhones along with a few more products on September 14. The company has shared the official launch invite for the same. Just like the previous Apple launch event, it will also be an all-online "California Streaming" launch due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Do note that, Apple is not launching the iPhone 14 on September 14, but is launching the iPhone 13. Jon Prosser of the FPT has now leaked the forthcoming Apple iPhone 14 more than a year ahead of the official launch. And here are the details regarding the same.

Apple iPhone 13 Vs Apple iPhone 14

It has been almost confirmed that the iPhone 13 will look similar to the iPhone 12 series of smartphones with a slightly smaller notch. To achieve this, the company has moved the earpiece above the camera sensor. The rest of the iPhone 13 looks similar to the iPhone 12.

Coming to the Apple iPhone 14, which is speculated to launch by late 2022, it has a punch-hole display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20. Do you know that the first punch-hole display smartphone launched in India was the Honor View 20, which was launched back in 2018, making it one of the first mainstream smartphones with a punch-hole display?

iPhone 14 Resembles The iPhone 4

Remember the iPhone 4, which is one of the best-designed iPhones? The iPhone 14 is now said to borrow a few design elements from the same. The iPhone 14 will have a flat bezel with no major camera bump. On top of that, it is also said to have circular volume buttons along with a centered charging port and speaker ports.

As soon as the leak went viral, a lot of people on social media platforms are now planning to skip the iPhone 13, as it looks similar to the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone, 11, and the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Under the iPhone 14 lineup, the company is expected to launch models like the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Max Pro.

Though the iPhone 14 looks pretty interesting, let us just wait for the upcoming iPhone 13, which is also expected to pack some major improvements over its predecessor, in terms of camera and performance, and battery life.

