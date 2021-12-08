Apple iPhone 14 Max Tipped; Likely To Feature 6.7-Inch Notch Display

The iPhone 14 Max is the new entry to the iPhone series, which is now taking the place of the Mini model. Previous reports claimed Apple would skip the Mini model of the iPhone 13 series. From the looks of it, this is quite true as there's no news of the iPhone 14 Mini. Instead, Apple is bringing out the new iPhone 14 Max.

Apple iPhone 14 Max Display Details

A new report by The Elec talks about the display details of the alleged iPhone 14 Max. The report cites display supply chain sources to reveal that Apple is still undecided regarding the type of display for the iPhone 14 Max. The Cupertino-based company is considering either a 60Hz LTPS display or a 120Hz LTPO panel for the new smartphone.

The report further talks about all iPhone 14 models and their display details. If this report is to be believed, the iPhone 14 entry model is said to feature a 6.1-inch 60Hz display with a notch cutout. Next, the iPhone 14 Max is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display, but its exact details are unknown yet.

Lastly, the premium iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are tipped to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. Here, the high-end iPhone 14 models will get a 120Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole cutout, which is a first on an iPhone. Even if the iPhone 14 Max and the Pro Max models have a similar-sized display, the Pro Max variant will be the most premium one.

iPhone 14 Max Display Supply: Samsung Or LG?

If Apple decides on the 120Hz LTPO display, it will need to work with Samsung. To note, Samsung has a near-monopoly state when it comes to OLED LTPO displays. Moreover, Apple and Samsung go way back when it comes to iPhone displays. Samsung has also delivered the display panels for the latest iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models.

On the other hand, Apple is also looking for ways to diversify its supply chain. Apple has been trying to reduce its dependency on Samsung for a while now. In this scenario, Apple might look for a 60Hz LTPS display for the upcoming iPhone 14 Max. If so, Apple could work out a deal with LG or China-based BOE.

To note, LG is also a leading company when it comes to displays. However, this South Korean company hasn't been able to produce OLED displays with LTPO technology yet. Reports suggest LG might have OLED LTPO displays ready by next year, which would be perfect for the iPhone 14 Max models.

Similarly, China-based BOE is also working on similar technology. But this won't be ready until 2023. If Apple is adamant about changing its display supplier, we might be seeing a technology coming on the iPhone 14 series, especially the iPhone 14 Max model.