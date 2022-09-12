Apple iPhone 14 Series Shipment Delayed Until October News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last week, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series along with other new products, including new Apple Watch models and AirPods Pro 2. The company has started accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the sale of these devices was slated to debut on September 16 but it looks like buyers of the Pro models might have to wait until October to get these devices.

Delay in iPhone 14 Pro Shipments

Allegedly, the iPhone 14 pre-orders have hit a stumbling block at a time when Apple fans are trying to get hold of the latest offerings. A flurry of tweets has surfaced that fans are facing trouble getting their orders for the likes of the iPhone 14 series processed via the Apple Store. After 45 minutes of trying, Errors are reported to have affected everything from pre-orders to trade-in options. The online Apple Store is serving redirects with "Page Not Found" messages.

Earlier, it was only the iPhone 14 Plus that was delayed until October but now the buyers of almost every version of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have to wait until October. It looks like the standard iPhone 14 will not have any delays and the shipments could debut on September 16 as expected.

Notably, Apple has not confirmed anything regarding the delay in the iPhone 14 series shipments.

When to Expect iPhone 14 Pro Shipments?

As per the update on the Apple website, those interested in buying the iPhone 14 Pro in select color options such as Silver, Space Black, Deep Purple, and Gold have to wait for four to five weeks to get it delivered. As of now, only the 1TB Gold and 1TB Silver variants of the iPhone 14 Pro will be up for sale between September 16 and September 19.

On the other hand, all storage options and color variants of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available for purchase only after five to six weeks from now. Going by the latest update, the iPhone 14 Pro shipments will debut between October 11 and October 18 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments will be postponed to October 18 to October 25.

