Apple iPhone 2018 launch event: Watch the live stream, expected devices, India time and more

Apple is all set to launch its three new smartphones for this year globally, and the excitement level of the fans is already reached to another level to witness the launch event. The most awaited and speculated smartphones of the year is going to be unveiled in less the 12 hours. If you are interested in the launch event, and won't be able to make it to the Apple park, then we have a catch to catch the live streaming of the entire event. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Apple launch event venue

Just like last year, Apple is going to conduct the launch event for the new iPhones at the Steve Jobs Theatre inside the new Apple Park campus. The company has already sent out the invitations with the venue details. The iPhone X, iPhone 8and the iPhone 8 Plus were the first ones to get launched at the Steve Jobs Theatre last year. The event will kick starts at 10:30 PM IST on September 12 (today).

How to watch live stream

Like always, this time Apple is also going to live stream the entire launch event free of cost for its iDevices. So if you are having an iOS device like iPhone or an iPad then you can watch the live stream from the Apple website on Safari browser. You can also catch the event on Mac desktops and laptops.

This is the first time Apple is also asking people to join the Apple Event live on Twitter. Once you will like the tweet, Apple will send you an automated reply saying "Thank you. We'll send a reminder before the #AppleEvent on September 12. Reply #stop to opt out.

Apple iPhone XC, XS, X Plus launch rumoured

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones at the event. It has been reported that the company will unveil iPhone XC which is also tipped ad the iPhone 9 or the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, iPhone XS and the iPhone X Plus. The iPhone XC is expected to be the budget smartphone from Apple with an LCD display. On the other hand, the other two phone will sports an OLED panel.

All the three iPhone is said to sport the same notch design. The iPhone XC might sport a single rear camera where the other two will sport dual camera setup. Let's see what we are going to witness tonight at the Apple's most awaited event for this year.