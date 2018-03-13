Apple iPhone 2018 variant might get 42 percent new users

Apple iPhone's business has seen lower growth, but higher predictability, according to analyst Gene Munster survey responses. In a survey of 511 users, Loup Ventures found 226 iPhone users, out of which 22 percent people are planning to upgrade to a new iPhone 2018 model slated to launch this September.

The numbers compare to 23 percent when the company was expected to launch the iPhone X, and 15 percent before the iPhone was launched. Additionally, 20 percent users expect to upgrade to an iPhone 8 or iPhone X by 2019, bringing the total share up to 42 percent.