Apple iPhone 2020 Will Arrive With New Design And Improved Cameras: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple is all set to launch its 2019 iPhone lineup on September 10. However, it seems that the analysts have already started predicting about the 2020 iPhones. In the latest report, Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted the form factor of the upcoming 2020 iPhone lineup. He has also suggested the changes which Apple is going to bring with the 2020 iPhone.

For the unaware, Ming-Chi Kuo is a reliable Apple analyst who predicts about the upcoming Apple products. Most of his prediction turns out to be correct when it comes to Apple products. According to Kuo's latest note, the 2020 iPhones will come with the following major improvements:

New Design

5G Support

Improved Camera Functionalities

As per Kuo, the company will wait until next year to change the design of the phone. The iPhone 11 design will be somewhat similar to the iPhone X and XS except for the changes made to the camera module which is said to arrive with a square design.

In the note, Kuo has not described a lot about the design of the 2020 iPhones or what changes the company is going to bring with the camera module. However, in his previous reports, he has noted that the 2020 iPhone cameras will come equipped with time of flight (ToF) sensors which are capable of enhancing the image quality. ToF sensors will also offer new augmented reality (AR) features to the iPhone.

Kuo previously predicted that the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch 2020 iPhones will sport an OLED display. It will also come with 5G network support, which suggests that the iPhone 11 lineup might ditch the 5G support this year.

So these are some prediction for the 2020 iPhone lineup from Kuo's note. However, we recommend you to take this piece of information with the pinch of salt because the company has not confirmed any of this. Moreover, it will be better to focus on this year's iPhone lineup which is going to launch on September 10, 2019.

Best Mobiles in India