Apple iPhone 6 shows slight improvement with the latest iOS 11.0.3 update

Apple has recently released a new iOS 11 update. It's the fourth iOS 11 incremental release and third dedicated bug fix in just three weeks. The update is rolled out to address the performance slowdown issues on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S around the globe. My new but technically three years old iPhone 6 started giving me nightmares with the new iOS 11 update.

Some major apps including Chrome, Gmail, Instagram, etc. crashed quite often and the app response time increased considerably. Even basic animations stared showing significant lag and the overall poor experience gave me enough reasons to complain about the Apple's most advanced mobile software.

Fortunately iOS 11 did not deteriorate battery and connectivity on my iPhone 6; however many users experienced Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and battery issues on their iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus post iOS 11 update. Apple knew about the problems that users were dealing with and it had to come with solutions to gain back the lost trust. After all, iOS is the backbone of company's whole ecosystem.

Having said that, the latest iOS installment, i.e. iOS 11.0.3 update is released to fix an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices. It also aims to resolve an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not services with genuine Apple parts.

The update was fairly large and it took me around 30 minutes to download and install it on my iPhone 6. The installation process itself took a little longer, close to 7 minutes on my iPhone 6. Post the update; I have experienced a performance bump on my iPhone 6. The animations now seem fluid and apps have become more responsive. Even the Smart Invert mode is now working better than before.

And while the response time of the UI has improved on my iPhone 6, I have started facing minor issues with Bluetooth connectivity. My iPhone 6 now takes a while to switch off Bluetooth completely, which was not experienced on iOS 11.0.2. Besides, I haven't noticed any fluctuations in battery backup. I will talk more on the performance of iOS 11.0.3 on my iPhone 6 during the course of usage in coming weeks.

Overall, iOS 11's latest update has improved the functionality on my iPhone 6 in everyday use. However, as I have read on various forums, users are still facing the glaring issues on iOS 11, even with their new iPhones, be it iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. In a nutshell, iOS 11.0.3 addresses fixes to specific bugs and kind of misses the wider picture for users around the globe.

If you are an Apple user and have recently updated to iOS 11 and the latest iOS 11.0.3 update, write to us in comments to tell about your overall experience.