Apple iPhone 8 free logic board replacement program: Is your iphone eligible?

Apple has launched a new repair programme, where the company will be repairing/replacing faulty motherboards on select Apple iPhone 8. Apple iPhone 8 sold between September 2017 and March 2018 does have a defective motherboard, which interferes with the normal operation of the smartphone.

However, not every smartphone sold in this timeline are affected by this issue. The affected iPhones cause unexpected shutdowns, screen freezing and sometime the device won't turn on are the significant symptoms of the affected iPhones. As of now, only the iPhone 8 is being affected by this issue.

Apple has determined that a tiny percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect. Affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won't turn on. Apple will repair eligible devices, free of charge.

Affected units were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the U.S.

Click here to check eligibility

If your iPhone 8 has an eligible serial number, Apple will repair it, free of charge. Use the serial number checker below to see if your device qualifies for this program. Just enter your Apple iPhone 8 serial number to check about the free-repair eligibility.

Apple iPhone 8 specifications

The Apple iPhone 8 was launched in September 2017 along with the Apple iPhone 8 Plus and the Apple iPhone X. The iPhone 8 is also the one of the first iPhone to support wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch 1334 x 750 px resolution IPS Display protected by 2.5D curved ion-exchange glass on the front as well as on the glass. The display is also called as Retina Display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Apple's own Apple A11 SoC coupled with 2 GB RAM and 64/256 GB internal storage with no micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone has a single 12 MP camera on the back of the smartphone and a 7 MP front-facing selfie camera. The primary camera can record 4K videos at 60fps, whereas the secondary front-facing selfie camera can only record 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Apple iPhone 8 also has a single SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support with other additional connectivity features like NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 etc. The smartphone is backed by an 1821 mAh Li-ion battery with the backing for fast charging via lighting port and also supports wireless charging (Qi standards).