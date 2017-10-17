Apple iPhone 8 is not selling well in the US market

Besides the iPhone X, Apple had also launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus last month. While the iPhone X is yet to be released, the iPhone 8 duo are already up for sale.

Much to Apple's dismay, the smartphones are not doing very well in the US market. As reported by Reuters, KeyBanc Capital Markets broker John Vinh said so citing carrier store surveys. Apparently, iPhone 7 is outselling the iPhone 8 as Apple fans are waiting for the iPhone X. The iPhone 7 is currently retailing for $549 (approx. Rs. 35,700), while the iPhone 8 is selling for $699 (approx. Rs. 45,400).

Both the smartphones look almost identical in terms of design. As far as specs are concerned, faster processor and wireless charging support are the only significant additions to the iPhone 8. This could be the reason why customers are unwilling to shell out more than $100 extra. They might think the upgradation is not worth the investment.

As per the feedback obtained from various stores, some customers are also waiting for the release of iPhone X. Once the iPhone X arrives, they can compare its features with the iPhone 8.

The lack of promotion can be another reason for iPhone 8's poor sales performance. "Carriers continue to offer promotions, but they have been much more modest, compared to the iPhone 7 launch last year", states the Reuters report.

The iPhone X, on the other hand, will go on sale beginning from November 3. Pre-orders for the hands will open on October 27. It will be interesting to see if the iPhone 7 will be outperformed by the iPhone X, which carries the price tag of $999 (approx. 64,900) in the US.