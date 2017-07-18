Apple iPhone 8 with OLED display to enter mass production later this year

Apple is believed to launch three new iPhones this year - iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8. Of these, the iPhone 8 is claimed to bring about many new features and a completely new design as it is the tenth-anniversary edition of iPhone.

There are speculations claiming that the mass production of this year's iPhones has already debuted. But the recent report from DigiTimes citing Chinese media reports point out that the major ODMs - Pegatron and Foxconn are yet to ramp up the production of the iPhones. Given that the mass production of the regular iPhones has been delayed, we can expect the OLED iPhone aka iPhone 8 to enter mass production only in November or December this year.

Going by the report, the mass production of the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD variants supposedly dubbed iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus is slated to debut in August. Notably, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus launched in 2016 entered mass production in July itself.

Talking about the ODMs responsible for making iPhones, Foxconn is the major ODM involved in producing the OLED iPhone. The company managed to get 95% of the orders for the iPhone 8. Also, Foxconn has bagged minimum volume orders for the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones with the LCD screen.

When it comes to Pegatron, the ODM is claimed to have gained 65% orders for the 4.7-inch LCD variant, which is the iPhone 7s and a small volume of the iPhone 8 with an OLED display. The other ODM Wistron is claimed to have received a majority of orders for the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus production. Eventually, the iPhone 8 might be made available only in early 2018.