Apple iPhone 9 case renders show notch display and single rear camera

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones this September. Out of the three, one iPhone is said to be an entry-level LCD display featuring iPhone which might debut as iPhone 9. While the other two models will sport OLED displays. Last month, famous leakster @OnLeaks had shared the renders of the LCD iPhone to reveal its design and features.

Now, GizmoChina has come up with a case renders of the iPhone 9, received from a Chinese protective case firm called Sanfeng. According to the case render, the design of the iPhone 9 is similar to the recent leaks. It shows that the phone will arrive with a notched display like the iPhone X.

According to the rumors, the smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display. The handset is said to be equipped with a Full Active display which will be supplied by Japan Display. Couple of other reports in the web also suggest that the iPhone 9 could arrive with a technology similar to MLCD+ screen, which we have seen on the LG G7. If you are not familiar with the technology, it will basically allow the phone's screen to deliver up to 1,000 nits of brightness with low power consumption.

The iPhone 9 case render also suggest a lack of Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the upcoming phone. The top-notch clearly indicates that the handset will only be sporting the Face ID feature for unlocking the phone and authenticating payments.

The case render hints at a single camera module on the rear with an LED flash. The lack of a dual cameras means that it won't come with advanced photography features such as Portrait Mode and lossless zoom.

Just like the iPhone X, the power key on the iPhone 9 is also placed on the right side, and on the left, the phone has a ring/silent switch and volume rocker. The bottom features a dual speakers grills with a Lightning connector. The handset appears to be thick in this case renders. However, the earlier leaks revealed that it could be measuring 150.9 x 76.5 x 8.3mm.

So far, there is no information available for the specs of the iPhone 9. However, rumors claim that the phone will be powered by Apple's A12 SoC. The entry-level smartphone is also expected to come with a price tag of $650.