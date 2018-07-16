ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple iPhone 9 case renders show notch display and single rear camera

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones this September. Out of the three, one iPhone is said to be an entry-level LCD display featuring iPhone which might debut as iPhone 9.

By:

Related Articles

    Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones this September. Out of the three, one iPhone is said to be an entry-level LCD display featuring iPhone which might debut as iPhone 9. While the other two models will sport OLED displays. Last month, famous leakster @OnLeaks had shared the renders of the LCD iPhone to reveal its design and features. 

    Apple iPhone 9 case renders show notch display and single rear camera

    Now, GizmoChina has come up with a case renders of the iPhone 9, received from a Chinese protective case firm called Sanfeng. According to the case render, the design of the iPhone 9 is similar to the recent leaks. It shows that the phone will arrive with a notched display like the iPhone X.
    According to the rumors, the smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display. The handset is said to be equipped with a Full Active display which will be supplied by Japan Display. Couple of other reports in the web also suggest that the iPhone 9 could arrive with a technology similar to MLCD+ screen, which we have seen on the LG G7. If you are not familiar with the technology, it will basically allow the phone's screen to deliver up to 1,000 nits of brightness with low power consumption.
    The iPhone 9 case render also suggest a lack of Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the upcoming phone. The top-notch clearly indicates that the handset will only be sporting the Face ID feature for unlocking the phone and authenticating payments.
    The case render hints at a single camera module on the rear with an LED flash. The lack of a dual cameras means that it won't come with advanced photography features such as Portrait Mode and lossless zoom.
    Just like the iPhone X, the power key on the iPhone 9 is also placed on the right side, and on the left, the phone has a ring/silent switch and volume rocker. The bottom features a dual speakers grills with a Lightning connector. The handset appears to be thick in this case renders. However, the earlier leaks revealed that it could be measuring 150.9 x 76.5 x 8.3mm.
    So far, there is no information available for the specs of the iPhone 9. However, rumors claim that the phone will be powered by Apple's A12 SoC. The entry-level smartphone is also expected to come with a price tag of $650.

    Read More About: apple apple iphone 9 smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue