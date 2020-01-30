Apple iPhone 9 Plus Tipped To Ditch Notch, Feature Side-Mounted Touch ID News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple is said to be planning to launch some of the iPhones in the first half and rest will be launched in the second half of the year. Apple is also said to launch a smartphone at the beginning of 2021 which will ditch the Face ID technology and retain Touch ID.

In the latest research note of TF International Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the iPhone 9 Plus or the iPhone SE2 Plus will be the best mixture of the iPhone 6/7/8 in terms of design.

Kuo suggests that the company is working on a modified version of LCD-based edge-to-edge display which is going to ditch the Face ID completely. This will allow the company to tune down the size of the notch or even completely get rid of it.

However, unlike the previous-generation iPhones, the company will not embed the fingerprint scanner on the home button, because there is no existence of the home button on iPhone 9 Plus. Instead, Apple will embed the fingerprint scanner on the side-mounted power button.

Apple iPhone 9 Plus Replacement For iPhone XR

According to the reports, the iPhone 9 Plus will feature either a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display. It has been reported that the company is planning to a cheaper but better replacement for the iPhone XR. The iPhone 9 Plus is said to be launched in March 2021.

This is going to be the first time Apple is going to launch a full-view display smartphone with a 5.5-inch LCD screen. This might be the reason the company is creating an all-new design. However, this might increase the making cost of the phone which might challenge the motive of creating the iPhone 9 series.

