Apple iPhone SE 2022 Could Be A 5G Smartphone; Design Overhaul On Cards News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone SE emerged as a fan-favorite smartphone. With two generations of the iPhone SE now, Apple is rumored to bring out the next iPhone SE model in 2022. While there's still a year to go, the rumor mill is galore with reports about the next-gen iPhone SE. Reportedly, the compact smartphone will pack 5G support.

Next-Gen iPhone SE Tipped

The tip comes from Analyst Ross Young, who took to Twitter to share some of the latest specs of the alleged iPhone SE 2022. The leak suggests the next iPhone SE would continue the same 4.7-inch form factor. More importantly, the analyst notes it could pack the sub-6GHz variant of 5G, skipping support for all bands.

Reportedly, the next-gen iPhone SE would likely skip the ultra-fast millimeter-wave spectrum for 5G support. This syncs well with another report by famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. These previous reports suggest the iPhone SE 2022 will likely launch with 5G connectivity. Kuo had also suggested a 4.7-inch design with an upgraded processor.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

Bringing in a 5G chipset to the next iPhone SE model isn't all that surprising, considering that Apple has already rolled out a 5nm chipset with 5G support. However, it remains to see how Apple would trim down the features for the SE model.

iPhone SE 2022 Form Factor Discussed

On the other hand, there are also reports suggesting Apple could reinvent the iPhone SE series with a larger display. Young also mentions a 6.1-inch iPhone SE with a punch-hole cutout, which replaces the wide notch, expected to debut sometime in 2023.

The iPhone SE models have been popular among users for its power-packed features and its petite structure, especially for small-handed users. It remains unclear if Apple would bring in a same-sized body with narrow bezels - or - if it would ramp up the overall size of the iPhone SE model.

Also, none of these reports have any official confirmation. With the launch of the alleged iPhone SE still a year away, the rumor mill will continue churning out more inputs on the popular iPhone model. That said, we advise readers to take this bit of information with a grain of salt.

