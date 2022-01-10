Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launch Date Tipped; A15 Processor, 12MP Camera Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone SE series has made a significant statement in the Indian market, especially for its affordable price tag. As a mid-ranger, the iPhone SE series has been faring well in the country. Now, the iPhone SE 2022 with 5G support is expected to launch pretty soon. Latest reports say the iPhone SE 5G could debut sometime in March or April.

iPhone SE 2022 5G Launch Date

The upcoming iPhone SE 2022 5G will be the third generation of the popular series. So far, reports primarily talked about the features offered on this device. The latest report comes from Mark Gurman in Power On newsletter for Bloomberg. The report says Apple could host its first major event sometime in March or April.

The event will witness the iPhone SE 2022 5G launch. In fact, the iPhone SE 2022 would be the key highlight of the event. Additionally, Apple might unveil a couple of accessories and release a few software updates for macOS as well as iOS. And similar to previous events, this too will be held virtually.

iPhone SE 2022 Features: What To Expect?

One of the major features expected on the iPhone SE 2022 is 5G support. Bringing in 5G to this mid-ranger would make it powerful and future-proof. Apart from this, Apple is expected to retain the key design elements of its predecessor. Reports suggest the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 will look a lot similar to the iPhone 8 but will include major upgrades under the hood.

For one, the iPhone SE 2022 is expected to draw power from the A15 chipset paired with 3GB RAM. There could be an iPhone SE Plus variant as well with 4GB RAM, but these are mere speculations. Reports also suggest the phone will include a single 12MP camera at the rear with the latest software enhancements.

Additionally, the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 is said to feature a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD, likely supplied by LG. Just like its predecessors, the upcoming iPhone will likely retain the Home button with a fingerprint sensor. This would also make the iPhone SE 2022 the last device with this design, featuring the Home button. We'll know more in the coming days.

