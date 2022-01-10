Just In
- 25 min ago Week 1, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5, Vivo Y21T, iQOO 9, Vivo V23, Realme GT2 Pro, And More
- 23 hrs ago Airtel, Jio, BSNL ‘Work From Home’ Broadband Plans In India Right Now
- 1 day ago New Nebula Discovered By Astronomers; New Kind Of Celestial Features Unearthed
- 1 day ago Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones Buy In 2022
Don't Miss
- News Anocracy is Shashi Tharoor’s latest word: Find out what it means
- Movies Rakesh Roshan On Why Hrithik Doesn't Do Many Films; 'He Doesn't Want To Play Routine Characters'
- Finance ICICI Bank Revises ATM Transaction Charges For Domestic Savings Account Holders
- Sports Dakar 2022: It's advantage Nasser Al Attiyah as starting pistol cracks for second week
- Lifestyle And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker's Sari-Lehenga And 5 Other Outfits In The Sex In The City Reboot
- Automobiles 2022 Stage 7 Results — Jose Cornejo & Sebastian Loeb Claim Victory
- Education Fatima Sheikh Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Pays Tributes To Indian Educator And Feminist Icon
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In Winter Of 2022
Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launch Date Tipped; A15 Processor, 12MP Camera Expected
Apple iPhone SE series has made a significant statement in the Indian market, especially for its affordable price tag. As a mid-ranger, the iPhone SE series has been faring well in the country. Now, the iPhone SE 2022 with 5G support is expected to launch pretty soon. Latest reports say the iPhone SE 5G could debut sometime in March or April.
iPhone SE 2022 5G Launch Date
The upcoming iPhone SE 2022 5G will be the third generation of the popular series. So far, reports primarily talked about the features offered on this device. The latest report comes from Mark Gurman in Power On newsletter for Bloomberg. The report says Apple could host its first major event sometime in March or April.
The event will witness the iPhone SE 2022 5G launch. In fact, the iPhone SE 2022 would be the key highlight of the event. Additionally, Apple might unveil a couple of accessories and release a few software updates for macOS as well as iOS. And similar to previous events, this too will be held virtually.
iPhone SE 2022 Features: What To Expect?
One of the major features expected on the iPhone SE 2022 is 5G support. Bringing in 5G to this mid-ranger would make it powerful and future-proof. Apart from this, Apple is expected to retain the key design elements of its predecessor. Reports suggest the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 will look a lot similar to the iPhone 8 but will include major upgrades under the hood.
For one, the iPhone SE 2022 is expected to draw power from the A15 chipset paired with 3GB RAM. There could be an iPhone SE Plus variant as well with 4GB RAM, but these are mere speculations. Reports also suggest the phone will include a single 12MP camera at the rear with the latest software enhancements.
Additionally, the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 is said to feature a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD, likely supplied by LG. Just like its predecessors, the upcoming iPhone will likely retain the Home button with a fingerprint sensor. This would also make the iPhone SE 2022 the last device with this design, featuring the Home button. We'll know more in the coming days.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760
-
32,100