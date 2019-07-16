Apple iPhone SE And Three Other Models Will Not Be Avaialble For Sale In India: Report

ENGLISH

    If you're an Apple iPhone 6 series and iPhone SE fan then this is going to be bad news for your because it has been reported that the company has taken four of its iPhone models off the shelves. Yes, the Cupertino tech giant has stopped selling its entry-level iPhone Se, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus as well.

    Apple iPhone SE And Three Other Models Will Not Be Avaialble For Sale

     

    The iPhone SE is currently, not available on Flipkart, Amazon but on the other hand, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus models are still in stock. The Apple iPhone 6s is still up for sale at Rs 29,500.

    "Cupertino does not want Apple India to chase volumes by discounting at the cost of profit. These models which are being phased out will increase the average selling price of iPhones in India and boost both profit and revenue," Economic Times quoted a leading trade partner of Apple as saying.

    With this strategy, Apple will increase the price of its entry-level iPhone in India by Rs 8000. According to the ET report, iPhone 6s will be the new entry-level smartphone in India after the existing stock is over.

    As per the report, Apple took this decision to increase the revenue and profit from the Indian market. The company is also trying to push the sale of its latest models. Meanwhile, after the price drop of iPhone XR, the sales for April-June went up as per ET report.

    This means the assembly unit of iPhone SE and other models are going to be stopped in Indian and we can expect the premium models like iPhone XR and XS to start assembling in India. This will reduce the cost of smartphones.

    Meanwhile, Apple is also gearing up to release its upcoming iOS 13 and for the first time, Indian users will receive 22 Indian languages, maps for navigation and Indian English as well. Let's see when the company is going to release the latest iOS 13 and what all changes the new operating system is coming up with.

     
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
