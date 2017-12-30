Apple iPhone was the best selling tech product of 2017

Despite the recent controversy over slowdown of older models, Apple iPhones remain the top selling tech product of 2017. At least in the company's home country, the United Sates.

USA TODAY has compiled a top 5 chart that shows iPhones are the best-selling tech product of this year. In 2017, Apple has sold over 223 million units across the world. Put together by GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives, the chart shows the Cupertino-giant still rules the tech world, with 223 million iPhones sold throughout this year. For comparison, last year, 211 million units of iPhone were sold.

Another Apple product has also managed to bag the fourth place on the chart. The product is Apple Watch. The company has sold more than 20 million Apple Watch devices in 2017.

Second place of the chart is taken by Samsung, which has apparently sold about 33 million units of its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 flagships in 2017. However, the numbers are not that accurate considering the chart complied by Daniel Ives Apple's iPhones sales include more than two devices.

On the third spot, we find Amazon with its Echo Dot speaker. Going by the chart, the company has sold about 24 million units. Nintendo Switch video game console comes on the fifth place, with 15 million units sold throughout 2017.

The same analysts believe, Apple will have "an even bigger 2018." Rumors have it, the company will launch a new edition of the iPhone SE in spring other than the usual launch of new iPhone flagships in September.

"Out of the billion-plus consumer base of the iPhone, 350 million of them will upgrade next year," further predicts the analyst.

USA TODAY also had a talk with Moorhead Insights analyst Patrick Moorhead, who thinks Apple may cut down the price of any iPhone models that doesn't feature an edge-to-edge screen, in order to boost the sales.

The analyst, however, admitted that South Korean tech giant Samsung has a broader portfolio of Android-based smartphones, which remains the popular preference. Last year, Android OS owned 85 percent of the market share, whereas Apple's OS only 15 percent of it.