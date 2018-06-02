Apple iPhone X Plus predicted to launch with triple rear camera in 2018

There are already too many rumors about the upcoming iPhones of 2018. A new report has been surfaced on the web which suggests that the next flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung could be equipped with three rear-facing cameras like the one which Huawei has equipped in its smartphone.

The Korea Herald has claimed that the Apple flagship dubbed as iPhone X Plus. The one rumored with 6.5-inch version of the iPhone X expected to be announced this September, and Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S10, likely to be released in early 2019, and both the smartphones will arrive with a trio of lenses on the back panel of the devices.

Kim Dong-won, an analyst with investment firm KB Securities, based in South Korea has a prediction about the Galaxy S10, "Samsung, which has a lower-than-expected demand for its latest Galaxy S9 lineup, will consider to equip its next premium phone with the triple cameras and a 3-D sensor to reinvigorate its smartphone business."

He has also predicted about the iPhone X Plus, "One of Apple's next premium smartphones, reportedly named as the iPhone X Plus, is also anticipated to come fitted with three camera lenses on the rear."

While this is not the first time when we are hearing this rumors about the three rear cameras iPhone X. The earlier reports also suggest about the three camera sensors on the phone. It also suggests that this will be a 2019 move at the earliest.

The Korea Herald might be right about the triple camera modules, but wrong about the timing of the launch. Triple-lens smartphones are just started reaching the market. The Huawei P20 Pro in March. Apple mostly believes in making the perfect a technology rather than rushing to include a feature to compete with the best possible tech specs.

It seems just like this year, 2019 could end up being the year of triple-lens smartphones. The iPhone X has started the trend of the dual camera module and now all the brands are doing the same. Next year Samsung will set the trend with the Galaxy S10 in the spring and the iPhone in the fall.

