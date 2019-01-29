ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows triple rear cameras, with an in-display fingerprint scanner and more.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Gunho Lee a skilled 3D artist who has created a concept advertisement for the new upcoming iPhone dubbed as iPhone 11. According to the report he has copied the video very successfully just like the standard advertisement videos from Apple.

    Apple iPhone XI concept video shows triple rear cameras

     

    In the video, Lee has teased a concept design of the iPhone, which shows a similar design from Apple iPhone 4, 5s and SE. But the corners are sharp on the concept model along with a triple rear camera on the back panel, which looks better than any other renders with Huawei type setup.
    In addition, the video also shows a ring LED flash surrounding the camera, which works more powerful than usual. In other concepts of the iPhone 11, there was mention of a smaller cut, although it is not yet known whether this is true or not. In the concept video, Lee does bought the product RED as a standard color rather than a special edition. The video also mentioned a 120 Hz display like the iPad Pro.

    The video also shows that the smartphone will be powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, and also features next-generation Face detection sensors. The highlights of the video were the next generation Touch ID which is shown as an in-display fingerprint scanner. But we can't say anything whether Apple is even thinking about the in-display sensors or not. Apple nowadays is more focused on Face ID.

    However, this is just a concept video and no one from the company side has confirmed this design. So please take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

    Source

    Read More About: apple iPhone iphone xi smartphone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue