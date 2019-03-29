Apple iPhone XI confirmed to feature triple rear-camera setup News oi-Vivek iPhone XI will launch in September 2019

We are still months away from the next iPhone model, which is expected to come with a new camera setup, offering a triple rear-cameras, similar to the most of the premium flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S10 or the Huawei P30 Pro.

A new schematic leak of the upcoming iPhone, aka, the iPhone XI has been leaked online, which re-affirms that the iPhone XI or the iPhone XS successor will come with a triple rear-camera setup. Considering the recent trend in the smartphone industry, the device is most likely to feature a standard RGB sensor, a telephoto lens, and a super wide angle lens.

The schematics also suggest that the iPhone XI will offer wireless charging capability with support for reverse wireless charging to charge accessories like Apple Watch and the all-new AirPods. The iPhone XI is expected to offer similar design as of the current generation flagship iPhone with minor changes in the overall form factor, which helps to differentiate the latter from the predecessor. The iPhone XI is also expected to come with a lightning port, just like every other iPhone that launched after the iPhone 5.

iPhone XR successor

Apple is most likely to launch the Apple iPhone XR successor along with the iPhone XI, which is expected to come with a dual camera setup, which will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

The iPhone XR successor is most likely to come with a primary RGB sensor and a super wide angle lens, which again resembles the Galaxy S10e' camera setup whereas the triple camera setup will be reserved for the more premium iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max smartphones.

These smartphones will be powered by the next generation (Apple A13 Bionic chipset) with improved CPU, GPU, and APU performance. It is almost confirmed that Apple will not launch a 5G smartphone in 2019, and the company is most likely to release a 5G ready device by the end of 2020.