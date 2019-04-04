Apple iPhone XR gets price cut, available at Rs. 53,900 in India News oi-Karan Sharma Apple iPhone XR receives a price cut in India now available at Rs 53,900 with HDFC card discounts and offers. All you need to know.

If you are planning to buy a new Apple iPhone smartphone from the latest flagship models then this is a good time to grab one. As the company has announced the new price of the iPhone XR starting this Friday. Apple is reportedly slashing down the price of the iPhone XR and it will be up for grabs at Rs 59,900 down from MRP Rs 76,900. Also, you can also avail more discounts on the smartphone and bring the price down.

In addition, the company is also offering a cashback of 10 per cent to the HDFC debit and credit card holders which will bring the price down to Rs 53,900. This was the pricing for the base model with 64GB storage. The other two models with 128GB and 256GB storage will be up for grabs at Rs 58,400 for HDFC card holders. On the other hand, the 256GB storage will be grabbed for Rs 67,400 to HDFC customers.

If you don't have an HDFC card then you need to pay Rs 59,999 for 64GB storage and 128GB can be grabbed at Rs 64,999. The high-end model with 256GB storage will cost you Rs 74,900. Do note that the cashback on HDFC cards will be eligible for both credit and debit card. It is also eligible for EMI option for 12/24 months.

This step might help Apple to convince its customers who are still hanging with the old iPhone models and not upgrading because of the higher price of the newest flagships. This price cut puts the iPhone XR directly up against the Samsung S10e which is up for grabs at Rs 55,900.

Let's see how much business Apple will be after the price cut of the iPhone XR in India. Meanwhile, the company has also started assembling the iPhone 7 in India and also started the trial of iPhone X.