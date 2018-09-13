Apple iPhone XR officially launched for Rs 76,900 with Dual SIM card support

Price and availability

The Apple iPhone XR will be available for pre-order from 14th of September and will start to ship from 21st of September. The iPhone XR will be available in India from the 28th of September. The iPhone XR is priced at $749 (Rs 54,000 on direct conversion) for the base variant with 64 GB internal storage. However, the smartphone will be available in India for Rs 76,900.

Unique features

Available in Five colors

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Wireless charging

Water resistant

Face ID

Apple iPhone XR specifications

The Apple iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch liquid retina display protected by 2.5D curved glass (ion exchange) on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic SoC, which comes with 6 CPU, and 4 GPU cores with a dedicated Neural engine. This is also the first mobile processor based on the 7nm manufacturing process.

For the first time, Apple iPhones support dual SIM, where a user can use one normal SIM and an e-SIM, which is a must-have feature in the countries like in India. Do note that, Apple sells a dual SIM (with a dedicated slot) in China, where a user can use two physical SIM cards.

Unlike the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, the Apple iPhone XR has a single 12 MP camera on the back of the smartphone with support for portrait mode and is also the first iPhone to support portrait mode on a single camera. The smartphone has a 7 MP secondary camera on the front, which supports 1080p video recording @ 60fps.

The major difference between the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple XR are the display, camera, and build quality. The iPhone XR has an aluminium frame, whereas the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max have a stainless steel frame. The iPhone XS has a dual camera setup, whereas the iPhone XR has a single camera setup. The iPhone XR has an LCD display, whereas the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max have an OLED display.

Considering the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note9, the Apple iPhone XR is Rs 10,000 more than the Note9. Whereas the Apple iPhone XS and the XS Max retails in India for Rs 99,900, and, 1,09,900, respectively. Which makes the iPhone XS Max, the costliest iPhone ever launched in India.