    Apple iPhone 11 Series, Watch Series 5 Available As Pre-order

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max have already seen the light of day. And, the tech-world is going gaga over the Cupertino giant's latest launches. While other countries are still waiting for the launch, these iPhones along with the Apple Watch Series 5 are up for pre-orders in India which will occur via Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, and Apple Authorized Resellers.

    Apple iPhone 11 Series, Watch Series 5 Available As Pre-order

     

    iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, And Apple Watch Series 5 Offers

    It must be taken into consideration that on using the HDFC bank credit card, debit card, and credit or debit EMI transactions, you will be getting a flat discount of Rs. 6,000 on the iPhone 11 and the 11 Pro. While the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be coming with Rs. 7,000 off. Besides, HDFC card users will seek an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on Apple Watch Series 5.

    Prices, Availability

    The iPhone 11(64GB ROM) can be pre-ordered at a starting price of Rs. 64,900 which after Rs. 6,000 discount changes to Rs. 58,900. While its 128GB ROM and 256GB ROM variants will be available at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900. After discounts, the price of these variants will become Rs. 63,900 and Rs. 73,900, respectively.

    The discounted price options of the iPhone 11 Pro include Rs. 93,900 for 64GB ROM, Rs. 1,07,900 for 256GB ROM, and Rs. 1,25,900 for 512GB ROM variants. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at Rs.1,09,900 (64GB ROM), Rs. 1,23,900 (256GB ROM), and Rs. 1,41,900 (512GB ROM). After Rs. 7,000 discount, the price will become Rs. 1,02,900, Rs. 1,16,900 and Rs. 1,34,900, respectively.

    The Apple Watch Series 5 price options include Rs. 40,900 for the 40mm GPS, Rs. 43,900 for the 44mm GPS, Rs. 49,900 for 40mm GPS + cellular, Rs. 52,990 for 44mm GPS + cellular, Rs. 65,900 for 40mm GPS + cellular stainless steel case, Rs. 69,900 for 40mm GPS + cellular milanese loop, and Rs. 73,900 for GPS + cellular 44 mm milanese loop. After an instant discount of Rs. 4,000, all these price figures will be reduced.

     

    As far as the availability is concerned, all these Apple products will be available for sale from September 27, 2019.

    Read More About: apple news smartphone
    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
