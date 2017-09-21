Apple predicted to implement Face ID on all 2018 iPhones

Last week, Apple unveiled the three new iPhones - iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X, Along with these smartphones, the company announced a new biometric login feature called Face ID that will be featured on the anniversary edition model.

While the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are all set to go on sale next week, a recent report by 9to5Mac citing KGI Securities claims that the Face ID technology will be available on all models of iPhones from 2018. As per the report, the analyst firm has predicted that if this Face ID technology becomes popular among users, then Apple might ditch the Touch ID on all the upcoming iPhone models. The company might add the TrueDepth camera to all the future iPhones.

The TrueDepth camera system on the iPhone X is made using an infrared camera, a flood illuminator, and a dot projector aka a structured light emitter. The front-facing camera on the iPhone X will be brought to the other iPhones that will be launched from the next year only if it is well received by the users. The flood illuminator is an invisible torch light that will shine on the user's face and the illumination can be seen only by an IR camera. The Dot projector will paint the user's face with tiny lasers of some kind.

According to KGI Securities, if the Face ID feature fails to gain popularity, Apple might turn its focus on developing the under-screen Touch ID on the upcoming models. The announcement of Face ID has brought the security concerns of users to the limelight, especially those that pertain to privacy.

Currently, Apple is struggling with the implementation of the 3D Touch module as it occupies the complete display and the same will result in a thicker panel. This will reduce the accuracy of the on-screen fingerprint sensor.