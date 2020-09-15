Apple Launch Event 2020: How To Watch Live Stream? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple is gearing up for the "Time Flies" event where the company is expected to introduce a slew of new products for the masses. The launch event is scheduled for today and will be hosted online which has become a norm for product launches across the globe. The Cupertino giant is likely to bring the new generation Apple Watch and iPad Air at the launch event. Here is how you can watch the launch live stream online:

Apple "Time Flies" Launch Event: How To Watch The Event Live?

The Apple "Time Flies" launch event is being hosted online across the company's official social media handles. The event is scheduled to go on-air starting at 10 am PDT which is around 10:30 PM IST. To tune into the live stream event on the Apple Event website and also on the company's official YouTube channel. You can also click on this link to visit the page.

What Can We Expect?

Apple has not officially confirmed what all devices will be introduced during this "Time Flies" event. However, if the rumours are to be believed then we might see the debut of Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, and the new generation Apple iPad Air 4 tablet.

The Apple Watch SE is said to arrive as the affordable smartwatch. This watch will also be fitness-oriented and will have features like ECG and GPS support. It is tipped to available in multiple sizes (40mm and 44mm) and will come with an always-on-display feature as well.

Next in line is said to be the Apple Watch 6 which will also come in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. The company is expected to add some noticeable upgrades as compared to its predecessor, i.e, the Apple Watch 5. Amongst the features expected here are pulse and heart rate monitors and a built-in-blood oxygen meter. This will allow the users to keep a track of their health which has been the focus of the Apple Watch series. The always-on-display feature is expected to be present here as well.

Apple is also likely to take the wraps off the iPad Air 4 which is also being called the iPad Air 2020. The new-generation iPad is speculated to ship with Touch ID feature which will be replacing the existing Face ID security feature. Also, there will be a USB Type-C connectivity option. The key details are at large as of now, however, we will get all the details following the event. Apple might introduce some other products as well but is highly unlikely to launch the new iPhone 12 series.

