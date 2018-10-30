Apple likely to release iOS 12.1 with eSIM support today

Everyone is waiting for Apple's second hardware launch event for 2018. The tech giant is all set to launch a number of new devices in at the event. It has been reported that the company is expected to launch 2018 iPad Pro and this time the tablet will come without any home button on it. The company is also said to launch the refreshed versions of the iPad Mini, MacBook, and Mac mini.

Apple is also said to launch a new version of MacBook Air, along with AirPods2. A new report also claimed that apart from all these devices the company will also introduce the next version of iOS. As per 9to5Mac Apple will roll out iOS 12.1 which will come with the new eSIM functionality which the company introduced with its latest flagship smartphones. The feature will turn the smartphones in dual-SIM devices.

According to the report, a number of telecom companies are instructed to start deploying the eSIM contracts in the United States and Europe from October 30. Airtel India has also seemed to confirm the information through a tweet. So after this update, the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR users will be able to use two numbers on their smartphones which will be the first time in the history of iPhone.

The report also pointed out that Apple Stores might have started receiving special QR codes. For setting up the eSIMs customers need to scan the QR code, and all the necessary information will be filled automatically.

Recently the company made the iPhone XR available for India with amazing offers on Amazon. Here are the launch offers which you should consider before buying the smartphone.

Amazon Offers

If you are interested in the smartphone then you can pre-order the iPhone XR from Amazon. The budget smartphone from Apple is up for grabs at Rs 76,900 and Amazon has listed the iPhone XR in two storage variant one with 64GB and another with 128GB.

The smartphone is available in six color variants; however, the e-commerce giant has listed only four color variants of the device. From Amazon, you can also get an exchange value of up to Rs 15,900 on your old devices. You also opt for the no-cost EMI offers on the purchases with an HDFC debit and credit cards, or via Bajaj Finserv EMI card.