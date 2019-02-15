Apple might launch its foldable smartphone sooner than expected

As Samsung and Huawei are reportedly planning to launch their respective foldable smartphones, it seems Apple might be the new player to join the league. The company has filed for a new patent for a device with a flexible display and a hinge.

The patent shows a clamshell-style smartphone which would be a little different from other foldable smartphones. It seems like a foldable device which can be folded to fit in your pockets, instead of a device which gets fold outwards and offers tablet-like screen.

The patent describes the use of a hinge and the display can also be mounted on the housing of the device. As the device unfolds, it will hide the hinge and the linkage. The patent falls in line with other patents filed since 2011.

The patent also notes that an OLED panel will be used and two sides of the phone will be separate, joined only by the hinge and the flexible display. This also means that the inner circuitry won't be running along both sections of the phone.

Well, this is just another patent from Apple, and there's a possibility that the device might never make it to the production stage. The company usually files for new technologies, but not all of them become reality. So, we request our readers to take this piece of information with pinch of salt.

Besides, Apple will also be launching a subscription news service soon. The Wall Street Journal has reported that publishers like the New York Times and Washington Post are objecting to terms that that would allow Apple to take home "about half" of the revenue from the service.