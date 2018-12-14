Apple might use Samsung Y-OCTA no-notch displays for future iPhones: report

Apple might borrow Samsung's "secret sauce" for its display on future iPhones. At least that's what the new report from ETNews suggests. Apple is said to use a Y-OCTA Samsung display in at least one of its 2019 iPhone models. The same display is currently seen on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

This doesn't come as a surprise as Apple has bought display tech from Samsung in the past. Also, Samsung has sold the Y-OCTA display to Oppo for its Find X smartphone. However, it would be the first time Apple will buy this display panel from the South Korean company.

With the new display tech, Apple could excel in three departments - the iPhones can be thinner, lighter, and cheaper to produce over traditional displays. This is due to the touch-sensitive layer on the incorporated in the display itself, rather than an additional layer. With the elimination of the layer, the devices can be made thinner and lighter.

There are reports that suggest that Samsung has pitched Apple to use this display to keep its business. But, Apple is said to be seeking other display suppliers to lessen its reliance on Samsung.

LG was said to supply display panels for iPhones this year, although that didn't come to fruition. It's possible that Samsung wants Apple to use the Y-OCTA tech and demand for more in the future.

What's more interesting is that Y-OCTA display hasn't been launched with a notch yet, which hints that Apple iPhones 2019 could come sans the notch.

Besides, Apple is also said to upgrade its AirPods in the first quarter of 2019. The report also suggests that the truly wireless headphones will be redesigned in 2020.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the AirPods will see a huge demand in the coming years. If his predictions are on point, we might see "wireless charging support," although it's unclear whether there will be an upgraded case or the earpieces themselves.