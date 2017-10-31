Apple now has another reason to stop using Qualcomm modems in its devices

The dispute between two of the biggest technology brands seems to be getting sore with each passing day. The latest reports state that Apple will no longer use Qualcomm's modem chips and instead it will go ahead and use Intel's or MediaTek's chips in its upcoming devices.

The report comes from The Wall Street Journal and this isn't the end of it. Qualcomm is allegedly holding back the software that Apple needs to test the LTE chips used in its iPhone and iPad prototypes. It has also come to light that Qualcomm stopped sharing the software after Apple filed the lawsuit against it. This has not only drawn Apple further away from Qualcomm in professional terms but it has also disrupted Apple's development efforts.

Qualcomm has stated, "The modem that could be used in the next generation iPhone has already been fully tested and released to Apple." Qualcomm also claims that it is committed to supporting Apple's new devices as it does for others in the industry.

Apple and Qualcomm have been giving each other some really hard time and it seems their business relation isn't getting better any sooner.

Qualcomm has faced a lot of trouble lately and the world's leader in chipset manufacturing has been on target for its terms and conditions that benefit it highly. Recently, one of the Taiwanese fair trade association had fined Qualcomm heavily for its term agreements with smartphone manufacturers in Taiwan.

The brand has already faced similar allegations in South Korea and the US as well.