Apple Is The Number One Premium Smartphone Maker In The World: Counterpoint

Apple is currently the number one premium smartphone maker in the world. According to the latest report from Counterpoint, Apple has even surpassed Chinese brands in China and is the number one premium smartphone brand in all the markets, including India.

While Apple is at the top, Samsung holds the second position in most of the markets, including the US, Europe, and Latin America. However, in India, OnePlus is the second premium smartphone maker, followed by Samsung. Besides India, OnePlus has also managed to take 4th position in North America and 5th position in Western Europe.

What Is Premium Smartphone Market?

Phones that cost over $400 are considered premium smartphones. Apple currently has a 60 percent market share in 2021 and has noticed a five percent growth when compared to last year. Except for Apple, all the other brands have either maintained their market share, while Huawei has seen a huge decline.

The whole premium market has seen an increase in market share with 24 percent year-on-year growth. Out of 100 smartphones sold in 2021, 27 of smartphones have been premium smartphones, priced above $400 with Apple being the major contributor. In India, Flipkart had a sale last year, where, the e-commerce platform offered iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini at a discount, which might have helped Apple achieve number one position in India.

The report also highlights that Apple has managed to sell a good number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of smartphones, which offer technologies like 5G. However, the company has also sold a good number of 4G iPhones such as the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE 2022. The company is likely to sell a good number of recently launched iPhone SE 2022, and this should help the company to dominate the premium smartphone market.

While Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung are in the first three positions of the Indian premium smartphone market. Brands like Vivo and Oppo are in the fourth and fifth positions. It is interesting to note that brands like Xiaomi and Realme have not done that well in the Indian premium smartphone market.

