Apple Offering Free Repair Program For iPhone 6s, 6s Plus

Apple has started a new repair program for the iPhone 6s and the 6s Plus which are facing power on/ off issue. If you are also facing this issue then don't worry this issue will be resolved by the company and you won't need to pay anything. Here are more details:

"Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019," reads the Apple support page.

Do note that the program covers affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus smartphones for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit. Here is how you can apply for the repair program.

Service Process

First, you need to check on the support page weather your unit is eligible for the repair program or not. You have to input the serial number of your iPhone and check. If it shows that your iPhone is eligible for repair then follow the steps below.

• First, find an Authorized Apple service center. You can search it via Apple's official website.

• You need to make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

• Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. After that everything will be taken care of by the service team.

The company recommends users to backup their iPhone to iTunes or iCloud. "If your iPhone has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair," as per the Apple support page.

