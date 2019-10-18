Apple Offering Free Repair Program To iPhone 6s Users: Know How To Apply News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple iPhone 6s users this can be good news for you all because the company has announced a free service programme for users who are facing boot up issue with the iPhones. Apple will repair the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus smartphones who are not getting power on.

Recently, the company has noticed that iPhones 6s models manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019 are not turning on due to some component failure. Apple will take care of the issue and this will be free of cost.

iPhone 6s was launched back in 2015 and the smartphone went on sale in September. The company has also opened an assembly unit in India to reduce the price of the smartphone. Later in 2018 Apple launched its iPhone XS and XR and reduced the price of its iPhone 6s series.

How To Check Your iPhone 6s IS Eligible For The Free Service Programme

If you are facing issues with your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus then you can check the eligibility on the Apple official website.

First, you have to visit the website, and then you need to enter the serial number of your affected iPhone.

After entering the serial number you will get to know whether the device is eligible for free service or not.

Users can also visit the Apple authorised service centres and verify their smartphone.

"If you believe your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus was affected by this issue, and you paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple and claim a refund," reads Apple's official website. The company is also offering a refund to those users who have faced the issue and already did the paid service for their iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

The company recommend all the users to back up their iPhone to iTunes or iCloud before giving it for service. Also "If your iPhone has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved before the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair," reads apple support forum.

